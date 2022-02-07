The Junior Auxiliary of Laurel is accepting applications for its annual scholarship program. The scholarships are awarded to graduating seniors from Jones County who are pursuing a post-secondary education.
The application deadline is Feb. 28. The application consists of the following:
• An essay of no more than 250 words on the topic “service project participation and experience gained;”
• A copy of high school transcript;
• A completed application.
Following the deadline, LJA will conduct interviews and the winning Jones County seniors will be selected and notified. The scholarship awards will be presented to the winning students in April at a reception.
The recipients of LJA Shareholder Scholarships will receive $500 each and the recipient(s) of the LJA Humanitarian Scholarship will receive $1,500.
The Junior Auxiliary of Laurel is a non-profit organization comprised of approximately 50 women who are dedicated to making a lasting difference for children and families throughout Laurel and Jones County. LJA operates 11 hands-on service projects embodying the organization’s focus “Care Today, Character Tomorrow.”
To learn more about the Junior Auxiliary of Laurel or the annual scholarship program, visit www.laurelja.org. Connect with LJA on Facebook and Instagram for updates on projects in the community.
