The Junior Auxiliary of Laurel is now accepting applications for 2023-24 Crown Club. Applications will be accepted through May 1 and can be sent as a PDF to jalaurelcrownclub@gmail.com. Applicants must be a current ninth grade/rising 10th-grade female who lives or goes to school in Laurel or Jones County and has a 2.75 GPA or higher.
Accompanying the completed application packet (application, commitment form and photo release), applicants should attach two letters of recommendation (NOT written by family members and only one written by a past or present teacher) and a typed one-page essay that includes the following: involvement in school and community, talents, skills and experience that would make a desirable Crown Club member, and a community project the applicant would like to see developed and implemented by Crown Club members.
Crown Club is an affiliate organization of LJA. CROWN stands for Care and Responsibility for Others Who Need. Crown Club girls focus on community and extend to the future for the Junior Auxiliary of Laurel while completing a yearly, standalone project and helping with LJA project needs.
For additional information or questions, email jalaurelcrownclub@gmail.com.
