Judge sets bonds at $50K cash; feds likely to take case
A Texas woman who apparently has a taste for expensive bags made her initial court appearance on Saturday.
Deyci Delapaz, 32, of McAllen, Texas, has a Louis Vuitton logo tattooed on the back of her left middle finger. She held that up to a reporter who was there when she was escorted from Jones County Justice Court back to the jail.
But that luxury brand is nothing compared to the cost of the bags she and another suspect are accused of carrying as accessories in the pickup they were in. Delapaz and Anagabriela Pena, 18, of Bronx, N.Y., were hauling 55 pounds of packaged heroin/fentanyl and cocaine — with a street value of $5 million — in a secret compartment in a 2020 Jeep Gladiator when each was arrested by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking, Sheriff Joe Berlin reported.
Delapaz didn’t respond to a reporter’s question — other than to flip the bird at him — after Judge David Lyons set their bonds at $50,000 each, cash only. Federal agents have put a hold on them, Sgt. Jake Driskell of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s Narcotics Division said, so that will assure that they remain in custody for an additional 48 hours (until Tuesday) unless someone comes up with $100,000 cash to bond them out.
“It’s probably going federal,” Driskell said Monday morning. “That’s in the works.”
The pair were traveling from McAllen — about 10 miles from the Mexican border — to New York when they were stopped by a JCSD interstate interdiction officer on Interstate 59, just north of Sandersville, around 10 p.m. Thursday. K9 Balder and Deputy James Bell sniffed out the drugs, which were then found in what was described as a “very elaborate” compartment in the floorboard area.
It’s one of the biggest busts in Jones County history, Berlin said, giving a big “thumbs up” to everyone involved in the case. To put the amount — 25 kilos (55 pounds) — into perspective, Driskell described it this way: “There is just enough fentanyl in just one kilo of mixed heroin and fentanyl to kill half the population of Jones County.”
If convicted federally, the pair could face a sentence of up to life in prison. If convicted on the state level, they would face a minimum sentence of 25 years, if found guilty.
“This is a major interdiction success,” Driskell said Friday, “and somewhere, a drug-trafficking organization is pretty aggravated this morning after learning of the loss of this load.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.