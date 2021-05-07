Top talent to highlight downtown fest
Mark your calendars: June 5. Block it off in red ink. There is going to be a party in downtown Laurel.
Danny Rasberry's Uncle Danny Productions, the Laurel Leader-Call and B-95 are bringing a once-in-a-lifetime musical event, featuring some of the most iconic country music stars, to the parking lot across Spec Wilson Drive from The Scotsman General Store.
The event will be free and music will be ringing through downtown from noon until the last notes slip into the night air.
"This massive night of free entertainment is to say 'thank you' for your support of downtown Laurel," Danny Rasberry wrote in a press release. "Be sure to bring lawn chairs. The 5000 food truck will be open for food and drinks, and there may be more. This is a night of entertainment you do not want to miss."
Rasberry is a renowned concert promoter and one of the driving forces for downtown renewal before the HGTV show "Home Town" put Laurel on the world map. It was that spirit of fixing up neglected buildings in downtown that led, eventually, to the success of "Home Town."
“Home Town” co-star Erin Napier is Rasberry’s niece, while his son Jim and daugher-in-law Mallorie are fixtures on the show.
Rasberry owned The Reserve in downtown Laurel in the 2000s and brought in top-tier talent to downtown when it was not the hopping, happening place it is today. Country music icons Ronnie McDowell and T.G. Sheppard will highlight the first June Jam, but there will be music fit for all tastes.
“I’ve always appreciated Danny Rasberry’s efforts to bring nationally known music acts to Laurel, and I’m honored to be partnering with him and B-95 to help make June Jam the biggest music event downtown Laurel has ever seen,” Leader-Call Publisher Jim Cegielski said.
The music will begin at The Knight Butcher on Central Avenue at noon on the outdoor stage.
A short walk away, at 3 p.m., Ra'Shad — The Blues Kid is scheduled to appear at the Live in Laurel series at Trustmark Art Park at North Magnolia and Oak streets.
At 6 p.m., downtown Laurel kicks off one of the most memorable outdoor concerts in its history in the parking lot across the street from the Scotsman General Store at 1 Spec Wilson Drive. Collectively, the performers have sold more than 35 million records.
Serabee and her band will get things started. She was “born on Saturday night and singing on Sunday,” she says. She was a finalist in the first season of “The Voice” on Blake Shelton’s team. That led to outstanding releases with two major labels, Universal Republic and Sony.
Grammy award-winning songwriter and hitmaker Paul Overstreet will take the stage next. He has written 27 Top 10 songs for numerous artists, including Randy Travis, George Jones, Kenny Chesney, Blake Shelton, Keith Whitley, Alison Krauss, Alan Jackson and Tanya Tucker, to name a few. Overstreet also hit it big with his own singing, with hits such as “Seeing My Father In Me,” “Sowing Love,” “Daddy’s Coming Round,” “All the Fun,” “Heroes” and many more! These days, Paul’s career has taken more of a “Caribbean” turn, as he has put out his new album of tropical rock music. His single “Somewhere In The Caribbean” and video have earned great reviews.
McDowell, known as one of country music’s greatest entertainers, will follow. He has had a hit in every decade since coming onto the music scene, with more than 11 million records sold in a career that has spanned more than 43 years. He became one of America’s sensations after the death of Elvis Presley, when he wrote and sang “The King Is Gone,” and the hits kept pouring, with “Older Women,” “Personally,” “Watching Girls Go By,” “It’s Only Make Believe (with his mentor Conway Twitty),” “Unchained Melody,” “You’re Gonna Ruin My Bad Reputation” and more. He’s had 30 Top 10 records and numerous No. 1 hits, and he’s not finished yet.
His new song “You Can Do It” was just released this month. McDowell is regarded as one of America’s greatest entertainers. He’s been honored to perform more than 100 songs in movies about Elvis since his passing, including “Elvis,” which starred Kurt Russell and was the top movie of that year. On stage with him and the band will be one of the greatest pedal-steel players of all time. Doyle Grisham, who has been with Jimmy Buffett as a session player and part of his massive tours since 1971, and was a finalist for the CMA Musician of the Year.
Sheppard will finish off the night. With more than 20 million records sold, he has amassed 25 country music No. 1 singles in his career and 45 made the Top 40. Billboard magazine selected him as one of the 50 greatest artists in country music, and his monster hit “Party Time!” was picked as the 57th greatest song in the history of country music. But it was the No. 1 hit “Devil in the Bottle” that launched his career in 1976. His friend Elvis Presley gave him his first tour bus, and today, Sheppard honors that friendship by doing a Friday afternoon show each week on “Elvis Radio.”
Hits such as “Only One You,” “War Is Hell On The Homefront,” “Slow Burn,” “Do You Want to Go to Heaven,” “I Loved Them Everyone,” “Finally,” “Somewhere Down The Line” and “Last Cheater’s Waltz” kept country music fans coming back for more.
Sheppard. has just released his third single, “I’m a Song," from his new album “Midnight in Memphis.” It has received rave reviews as his iconic sound continues to thrill fans across the world.
