A Jasper County man is behind bars after reportedly assaulting a deputy and family members while he was armed with a knife.
Richard Gilspy, 42, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated domestic violence and one count of assault on a police officer.
On Friday July 15 around 1:50 p.m. the Jasper County Sheriff's Office responded to a disturbance on CR 812 near the Jones County line. When Deputy Taylor Reed arrived on the scene, he saw several individuals in a physical altercation. Gilspy was armed with a knife, according to reports, and had already assaulted several family members.
Reed attempted to take Gilspy into custody when Gilspy went for another knife. A struggle ensued and Reed was able to get Gilspy into custody with the help of other family members, according to the JCSO.
Gilspy is currently on parole with the Mississippi Department of Corrections, who placed an MDOC hold on him.
