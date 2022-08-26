Suspect taken down by ex-college linebacker
A Jasper County man is facing multiple felony charges in that county and Jones County after first fighting with his girlfriend then with deputies on Wednesday night, according to reports.
James Ross, 48, was charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault after reportedly stabbing his girlfriend in the hand then forcing her to drive to the hospital in Laurel.
After they arrived at South Central Regional Medical Center, a Jasper County deputy came there to take him into custody, with the assistance of Sgt. Stephen Graeser of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Ross pulled away from Graeser, according to reports, then fled on foot before being taken down by Jones County Deputy Xavier Thigpen, a former college linebacker at Southern Miss. Ross continued to resist being taken into custody, so “Graeser deployed his Taser and applied a drive stun to the James Ross’ left calf at which time Ross altered his behavior and became compliant with the arrest,” according to a press release from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
During the scuffle with Jones County deputies, some drugs and a pipe were found, so Ross was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and resisting arrest.
But he faces even more serious charges in Jasper County, where he is charged with aggravated assault. The girlfriend is reportedly not pursuing the original kidnapping charge. Ross is being held in Jasper County Jail. He was denied bond.
It’s the second reported kidnapping case in less than a week’s time in Jasper County.
On Aug. 18, Mary Kristina Smith, 38, was charged with kidnapping and grand larceny and her accomplice James Christopher Boleware, 37, was charged with aggravated assault and grand larceny.
Their arrests came after the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department put out a missing/endangered-child alert asking the public to be on the lookout for 9-year-old Josh Braiden Smith of Bay Springs.
He is the son of the kidnapping suspect and he was found unharmed. His kidnapping was part of a custody dispute, sources with knowledge of the case said.
Boleware is accused of assaulting the boy’s grandfather, breaking his hip and stealing his car while Mary Kristina Smith got her son. The boy was reportedly living with his grandparents.
Smith and Boleware remain in Jasper County Jail and are being held on $100,000 bond each, which was set by Judge Marvin Jones in Jasper County Justice Court.
