A Jasper County parolee is behind bars again after being accused of attacking a deputy and family members with a knife.
Richard Glispy, 42, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated domestic violence and one count of assault on a police officer and booked into the Jasper County Jail.
On Friday around 1:50 p.m., the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department responded to a disturbance on County Road 812, near the Jones County line. When Deputy Taylor Reed arrived on the scene, he saw several people in an altercation. Glispy was armed with a knife, according to reports, and had already assaulted several family members.
Reed attempted to take Glispy into custody when Glispy went for another knife. A struggle ensued and Reed was able to get the suspect into custody with the help of family members, according to reports.
Glispy is on parole with the Mississippi Department of Corrections, and that agency has placed a hold on him. He was convicted of armed robbery and arson in Jones County, according to the MDOC website.
