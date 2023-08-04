A Jones College student-athlete was arrested Thursday for possession of a firearm on campus on Thursday afternoon, according to a press release from the school.
The student — Tyler Bailey, 19, of Hammond, La. — was arrested by the Jones College Campus Police and taken to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center. He was also charged with possession of a stolen firearm, according to jail records, but details about that charge and what led to the discovery of the weapon weren’t released.
“We take the safety of our students and staff very seriously,” said Dr. Jesse Smith. “We are grateful to our campus police for their quick action in this matter.”
Jones College has a strict policy against weapons on campus, school officials said in the press release. Any student found in possession of a weapon will be subject to disciplinary action, up to and including expulsion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.