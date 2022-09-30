The Jones College 2022 homecoming court, front row from left, freshman maid Jordan Smith of Laurel, sophomore maid Sara Grace Jackson of Florence, Student Body Maid Meg Matthews of Raleigh, Queen Amberlyn Holifield of Leakesville, sophomore maid Tasjane’ Jones of Raleigh and freshman maid Aliyah Watts of Sandy Hook; back row, escorts Sawyer Griffith of Ellisville, Kody McElroy of Brandon, Tripp Cotton of Natchez, Braden Gray of Stringer, Travis Blakeney of Raleigh and KeShon Hicks of Laurel. Homecoming will be celebrated Saturday, Oct. 8.