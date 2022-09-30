Plans are underway to make homecoming at Jones College a spectacular event this year with special reunions for the former Mr. and Miss JCJC, the 2002 baseball conference champions, the 50th reunion for the JCJC Class of 1972, and members of the classes of 1960-65 from Ellisville High School.
The weekend of activities will incorporate the theme “Better Together, Homecoming 2022” beginning with a performance from the JC Jazz Band prior to the Jones Got Talent Show at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the C.L. Neill Student Center Plaza. At 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jones OnStage will perform on the Student Center Plaza and at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, the Homecoming Glow Pep Rally will also be on the Student Center Plaza. The “glow pep rally” is sponsored by the Student Government Association and will provide glow-necklaces and glow-sticks for everyone in attendance. This event will be canceled if it rains.
On homecoming Saturday, the day will be filled with activities and fun for all ages, starting at 9 a.m. with a brunch for alumni and friends on the front lawn of the Terrell Tisdale Library. Members of the Ellisville High School 1960-65 classes, the JCJC 1972 class, the JCJC 2002 baseball conference championship team and the former Mr. and Miss JCJC are invited to register for their gatherings during the brunch.
At 10 a.m., the homecoming parade will wind through the streets of Ellisville and the campus beginning at the library. The parade features floats made by the student body incorporating the theme, as well as the Maroon Typhoon Marching Band, JC cheerleaders, Touch of Gold and the homecoming queen and her court.
At 11:15 a.m., the public is also invited to join the Jones family for a pep rally following the parade in front of the C.L. Neill Student Center.
At 11:45 a.m., the JCJC Alumni Luncheon will be in the A.B. Howard Gymnasium. During this luncheon, the JC Alumni of the Year will be recognized. Additionally, the JC homecoming court and the 2022 Mr. and Miss JC students, along with the former Mr. and Miss JCJCs and the members of the 50th year reunion for the Class of 1972.
Reservations for the luncheon can be made through the Alumni and Foundation Office at 601-477-4145 or by emailing, jcjcalumniinfo@jcjc.edu or the website: https://www.jcjc.edu/alumni_foundation/honor-alumni-luncheon/
Before the “Cat Fight” homecoming football game against Pearl River Community College, “Tailgating under the Tents” will begin at noon. The Ellisville High School Reunion for the 1960-65 classes and the JCJC 2002 baseball team reunion participants are invited to meet at the Bobcat Stadium/Sim Cooley Football Field, near the tennis complex.
The homecoming pre-game festivities will begin at 2:30 p.m. with the marching band’s pre-game show in the Bobcat Football Stadium/Sim Cooley Field. The game against PRCC will begin at 3 p.m.
At halftime, the homecoming court will be presented and the 2022 Alumni of the Year will be recognized. The festivities will end with a performance by the Maroon Typhoon and Touch of Gold. For more, call the Foundation and Alumni Office at 477-4049 or email jcjcalumniinfo@jcjc.edu.
