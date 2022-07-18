Jones College President Dr. Jesse Smith urged the community to focus and capturing and keeping talented people in Jones County after they get their secondary education. He was speaking to the Kiwanis Club of Laurel on Wednesday, and he challenged club members and other similar service organizations to find ways to help develop community skills.
“Mississippi’s most valuable export is talent,” Smith said to Kiwanis. “If we expect to grow our communities, developing residential areas near our colleges and schools for our graduates to live and work upon graduation is crucial for all our communities.
“We are sending our graduates all over the world to live and work. Why not invest in our communities to keep the talented graduates and their families near?”
He referenced several talented JC graduates, such as Dr. Robert Robbins of Ellisville, an internationally renowned heart surgeon who is now president of the University of Arizona.
Enrollment numbers at JC are near 5,000 for the fall, and that’s something Smith is delighted about, he said. Jones offers a variety of educational classes, including computer science, nursing, engineering, technology and music. A required leadership class is popular with the JC students, he saod.
Jones is solid in sports, too, including men’s and women’s soccer, basketball and tennis, as well as baseball, football and golf. This past year was another successful year for the Bobcats in athletics, he said.
In closing, Smith invited individuals over age 65 to enroll for free in some of courses at Jones College.
Smith has served as college president for 16 years, and prior to that, he was business instructor and dean of the college.
Kiwanis Club of Laurel meets at noon most Wednesdays at the Laurel Country Club.
