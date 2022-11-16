Jones College forestry and horticulture students had the unique opportunity to get a hands-on lesson using cutting edge technology called “Ground Penetrating Radar.” Fulgham Tree Preservation Inc. owner and president, David Fulgham and board-certified master arborist Loren Erickson introduced about 30 students to the newest version of the ground penetrating radar system which detects roots to help determine the overall health of the tree.
“We take the radar and map out the roots, detecting roots and their location and depth. Then, we put it on a map that we can use to create data for that tree. We can then use it to scan the trunk to look for wood density, cavities, and decay as well as hollow spots in the tree. We use it primarily for tree risk assessment,” Fulgham said.
After the completion of construction work near some live oak trees on campus, Fulgham and Erickson were called to determine if the trees were affected. The GPR system is helping the campus landscaping crew and students preserve the beautiful, landmark live oak trees. Past methods used to assess the health of a tree were more invasive and could possibly cause more damage to the tree.
“This method has taken 20 years of development to refine so it can be used in sand and clay, and then filter the data. In this situation, a college or university may not want to buy the equipment or software, and then train someone. It’s easier to hire or collaborate with us to collect the data and develop a plan to remediate the tree,” said Fulgham.
That’s also part of the reason why Fulgham wanted to expose the Jones College students to the GPR system. There are numerous applications for this technology in a wide variety of fields within forestry and horticulture and in other related industries. With a booming business, he needs more foresters and horticulturists.
“A lot of people think forestry is only about managing forests,” said Jones College instructor Bennett Burris. “This high-tech equipment shows students how you can manage a single tree to help preserve the trees’ natural beauty, and historical landmarks, like the Friendship Oak on the USM campus in Long Beach, as well as the live oaks on 5th Avenue in Laurel. These urban forestry settings and these trees mean a lot to people. Foresters and arborists help to preserve their health. This is another career path option.”
In general, foresters conserve and manage our natural resources in an urban setting to the open spaces in national parks. Tupelo’s Annaleise Carroll said she plans to utilize this experience when she becomes a park ranger.
“National Parks don’t have a lot of staff so knowing what’s wrong with our trees, and how to treat them along with knowing the age of the trees in the national parks would be very beneficial,” Carroll said. “I also think it’s really cool that we’ve had x-ray technology for humans and animals, along with this type of radar technology in meteorology. I’m glad to see the technology is being applied and expanded to more of nature.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.