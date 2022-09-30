A Lumberton man and Sandersville woman had a short stay at a Laurel motel before being booked into the Berlin Inn.
Andrew “Drewsky” Elledge, 32 and Denise McAndrews, 22, left the light on in their room at the Rodeway Inn, and it was inside that light fixture that narcotics agents from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department found more than 100 grams of methamphetamine late Tuesday night.
Both suspects are being charged with trafficking meth and Judge Grant Hedgepeth set their bonds at $25,000 each during their initial appearances in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday. They remained in the Jones County Adult Detention Center — aka The Berlin Inn — on Friday morning.
“Another great job by our Narcotics Division in getting methamphetamine off our streets and out of our communities,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “We've made no secret of the fact that we are going after those who distribute this illegal narcotics garbage. These two arrests should make our intent even clearer.”
Elledge had been on the JCSD’s radar for about eight months, said Sgt. Jake Driskell of the Narcotics Division.
“He’d been out in the Myrick Community quite a bit,” he said.
After seeing Elledge at the Rodeway Inn, agents began surveillance and detained him in the parking lot.
After getting consent to search the room, they found 103 grams of meth hidden in a light fixture, Driskell said. The pair had apparently been lighting up because the room was smoky, “and it didn’t smell like cigarettes,” Driskell said, adding that there were pipes and other drug paraphernalia in plain sight.
At the time of her arrest, McAndrews gave a false name — Rebecca Vinzant — and was initially booked into the jail under that name, but her actual identity was soon discovered. She was charged with giving false information to law enforcement, a misdemeanor, along with the felony.
A conviction for trafficking meth carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. A suspect has to possess at least 30 grams of the drug for the charge to be upgraded to trafficking.
