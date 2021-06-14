The Jones County Sheriff’s Department assisted a couple of federal agencies with the arrest of an illegal alien who is facing at least three serious charges.
Martin Ruiz-Amayo was wanted by U.S. Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents for possession of narcotics with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by an illegal alien and illegal re-entry of removed alien. He was arrested at a residence on Indian Springs Road on Wednesday.
“We worked closely with our federal partners at Homeland Security and (Customs and Border Protection) to affect this apprehension,” Sgt. Jake Driskell of the JCSD Narcotics Division said. “It was a textbook operation.”
Ruiz-Amayo is now in federal custody.
“Our deputies, investigators and narcotics agents train regularly for high-risk warrant service operations.” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “We are pleased to assist our fellow local, state and federal law enforcement agencies when and where we are needed.”
