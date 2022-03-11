An off-duty Ellisville police officer and an on-the-spot Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputy worked together to save a man who was believed to be overdosing and others he may have crashed into.
EPD Capt. Billy Ryan was headed home from work in Ellisville when he encountered a vehicle on Sandhill Church Road that was swerving across both lanes of traffic and into the ditches on both sides of the road. Ryan was able to stop the vehicle on Willie Hilbun Road, where the man driving the vehicle lost consciousness and was turning blue. Ryan called for medical assistance and backup from the JCSD.
Sgt. Derick Knight arrived on scene almost immediately and the unconscious driver was removed from the vehicle and placed on the ground. He was not breathing and rescue efforts were initiated, including the delivery of two doses of nasal Narcan since it was a suspected overdose, and Capt. Scott Sims performed CPR..
The patient — identified only as a 37-year-old Covington County man — regained respiratory functions and consciousness due to the combination of rescue efforts and Narcan. Emergency medical responders from Hebron Fire & Rescue arrived along with additional JCSD units and continued medical care was provided until EMServ Ambulance Service arrived. The patient was transported by EMServ to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment.
"Once again, the efforts of law enforcement officers and emergency medical services in Jones County saved a life and maybe several lives," Sheriff Joe Berlin said. "Capt. Billy Ryan with Ellisville PD potentially saved one or more lives by getting the impaired driver stopped before he hit someone head-on or ran over a pedestrian.
“JCSD Deputy Derick Knight then saved the life of the suspected overdosing male driver with Narcan. Hebron emergency medical responders and EMServ medics then provided advanced medical care to the patient. Just a great team effort all around!”
