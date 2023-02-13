The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has been awarded a supply of 90 single doses of nasal Narcan from the Mississippi Department of Mental Health - Stand Up Mississippi.
JCSD personnel and correctional facilities are equipped with nasal Narcan, which is used as an opioid-reversal treatment for suspected overdoses.
“In the past three years, Jones County Sheriff’s Department personnel have recorded 19 saves of overdose victims using MDMH-supplied nasal Narcan,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Sadly, there have been several occasions where our deputies deployed nasal Narcan and the overdose victims did not survive. The opioid crisis affecting America is affecting our communities as well.”
JCSD deputies, investigators, narcotics agents and correctional facilities will now carry extra nasal Narcan dosage units as a result of this supply from MDMH.
