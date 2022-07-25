The 4-month-old child that Sgt. Stephen Graeser of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department helped revive last week later died, JCSD officials reported.
The baby’s death is being investigated by JCSD. JCSD responded to the call of an unresponsive 4-month-old Wednesday at a residence on Red Hill Florence Road in northeastern Jones County. Arliss Jones and Autumn Carney are the father and mother of the child.
Graeser performed CPR and rescue breathing on the baby, who was transported by EMServ Ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center then airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical
Center in Jackson. Graeser was able to revive the baby, but the baby later died, Investigator Denny Graham said.
The baby’s body was sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy, Graham said. The investigation is ongoing and no other information can be released at this time.
