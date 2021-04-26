The lone local absconder that Jones County Sheriff's Deputy Wesley Waites is looking for now is 30-year-old Shearea Denise Jefferson, who was captured in Hattiesburg last October after Waites placed her on the FBI’s National Crime Information Center database for being non-compliant. She had provided the address of a home that burned on Parker Drive, and then she failed to re-register after being released from jail. She was convicted of statutory rape in Hattiesburg in 2015.
If you know her whereabouts, call the JCSD at 601-425-4137 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867)
