Shootings kept local law enforcement officials scrambling on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of “an active shooter with multiple people shot” at a notorious trailer park off Rose Lane in the Calhoun Community. But when the excitement settled down, it turned out that one man was shot and seriously wounded and a woman was suffering from a panic attack, according to the JCSD incident report.
The man who is the suspected shooter is still being sought. The shooting victim — identified as Joshua Johnson in incident reports — was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center by private vehicle and the JCSD recovered a 9mm handgun that was believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered.
A group of people had been there “drinking and smoking” when Johnson and another man began arguing, then someone started shooting and Johnson was hit, he told JCSD Investigator Abraham McKenzie.
The woman who reportedly had the panic attack was transported by EMServ Ambulance to SCRMC.
Because of the information that was reported in the initial 911 calls, Sheriff Joe Berlin and several off-duty investigators and deputies responded to the scene along with those who were on duty. Emergency medical responders from Calhoun Fire & Rescue were also on-scene.
Early Saturday evening, Laurel police responded to a call of multiple shots fired at a vehicle outside a store on South 16th Avenue near Ferrell Street. Robert Wilson, 30, is accused of firing dozens of rounds, striking a vehicle, “but fortunately, no one was injured,” LPD Chief Tommy Cox said. Wilson was initially arrested for discharging a weapon in the city limits, but that charge was expected to be upgraded to attempted aggravated assault.
Overnight Friday, LPD responded to a shooting on Martin Drive — off University Avenue — in which an unidentified man suffered what were reported as non-life-threatening injuries to the arm and leg. Macon Walters, 19, of Ovett was charged with aggravated assault the next day, but he was released on Sunday. The case is still under investigation, but an “arrest is imminent,” Cox said. Investigator Mark Evans is in charge of the case.
Anyone with information about these or any cases can provide anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.