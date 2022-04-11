A woman who appeared to be near death was revived with four sprays of Narcan after an apparent overdose Saturday morning in the Powers Community, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported.
The unidentified woman was described as “cold to the touch” with a slight pulse and slowing respiratory function when deputies arrived at the residence on Highway 184 that they were dispatched to.
Deputies Brandon Gregory, Troy Lewis, Drew Morecraft and Jarone Walker arrived in quick succession, and Morecraft deployed a dual dose of nasal Narcan to the patient. Powers Fire & Rescue emergency medical responder Nathan Poore arrived shortly thereafter and administered a second dual dose to the still-unresponsive patient, but her vital signs rapidly improved.
She regained consciousness at the scene and was transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for further treatment. It was the 14th time in 15 months that deputies have used Narcan to reverse an overdose.
“I am very proud of the response and quick action taken by our deputies,” said JCSD Sgt. Cody Pitts, who was also on the scene. “Their training, abilities and actions as part of a team that included a Powers EMR and EMServ medics on the scene helped save a life today. That's a great day in my book.”
Deputies carry nasal Narcan supplied on a grant from the Mississippi Department of Mental Health.
“Great job by our JCSD deputies and Powers Fire & Rescue EMR in recognizing the suspected overdose and administering nasal Narcan to reverse the overdose condition,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
