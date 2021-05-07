Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents and investigators arrested two accused drug dealers on Wednesday afternoon.
Allen Moffett, 39, of Laurel was arrested at a home on Bimaka Drive in the Pendorff Community and charged with sale of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Mario Rogers, 40 of Ellisville was arrested at a home on Palmer Road in the Pendorff Community and charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of MDMA with intent to distribute.
“We are aggressively pursuing those who are involved in the illegal narcotics trade here in Jones County,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “If you are slinging dope you should sleep with one eye open because we are coming for you soon.”
