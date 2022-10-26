The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is celebrating Red Ribbon Week this week. East Jones Elementary teachers, staff and JCSD personnel are shown celebrating “Wear Red” day on Monday. From left, JCSD grant administrator Lance Chancellor with EJE teachers and staff Emily Rowell, Genny Walley, Sherri Bryant, Mary Shoemake and Lauri Stewart This year’s theme is “Celebrate Life. Live Drug Free.” The theme is a reminder that everyday Americans across the country make significant daily contributions to their communities by being the best they can be because they live drug-free! For more information, visit www.redribbon.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.