A flock of felons — see photos at left — has been rounded up for failing to follow up with the Jones County Circuit Court, as required, and efforts to find more are continuing, Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
A task force led by Sgt. Lance Williams of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department had caught and locked up 10 in a two-day span, as of Tuesday afternoon. Judge Dal Williamson had issued bench warrants for all 10 of the suspects who had either been convicted of felonies or didn’t report to court or follow court orders as their case is pending.
Other area agencies have helped track down those who failed to follow orders, too, Berlin said, thanking them for their efforts.
The following were taken into custody for bench warrants on Monday and Tuesday (arresting agency in parentheses if it’s a department other than the JCSD):
• Eric Jones, 40, of Brandon (Rankin County);
• Holly Fanning, 48, of Ovett;
• Coleman Herndon, 47, of Laurel;
• Amber Strickland-Clayton, 37, of Laurel;
• Laura Bankston, 31, of Ellisville;
• Kanisha Horne, 28, of Laurel;
• Rhonda Robertson, 46, of Ellisville;
• Scott Metzler, 49, of Crystal Springs (Rankin County);
• Jeffery James, 31, of Shubuta (Clarke County);
• Arsenio Odems, 32, of Laurel (Forrest County)
“And the hunt for others is an ongoing process,” Berlin said. “The best advice we can offer is, if you are on the JCSD Most Wanted list, then call Sgt. Lance Williams and make arrangements to come turn yourself in.”
Williams can be reached at 601-425-3147. The JCSD Most Wanted list is at www.jonesso.com.
