Deluge of complaints from Ovett-area residents help with arrest
Whether it comes from informants or the citizens, getting drugs off the streets of Jones County is a non-stop job, said Sgt. Jake Driskell of Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s Narcotics Division.
“We are a very aggressive narcotics unit,” Driskell said. “Last year, we worked 170 narcotics cases, and we are on point to beat that number this year. It never stops. We are constantly on the move, looking at someone.”
On Tuesday, JCSD’s two-month investigation led to the arrest of an Ovett man for selling meth within 1,500 feet of a church. The JCSD arrested Jim Willis Hall Jr., 51, Tuesday morning at a residence in Ovett and charged him with sale of methamphetamine within 1,500 feet of a church.
After investigating illegal narcotics trafficking in Ovett, Driskell, JCSD Capt. Vince Williams, Investigator Sgt. J.D. Carter and Investigator Patrick Oster arrested Hall.
So far this year, JCSD has taken four pounds of meth from people who are believed to be dealers.. In January, JCSD took nearly $10,000 worth of methamphetamine, about 8 1/4 ounces, from a known dealer. Hattiesburg residents Jerome “Justin” Boe, 45, and Gary “Chip” Carter, 41, of Hattiesburg were both charged with aggravated trafficking of meth.
Driskell said in Hall’s case, this particular sale occurred two months ago, and while they think they got away with it, narcotics agents were waiting to secure a warrant through the proper channels.
“When selling drugs, they have to get lucky every day,” Driskell said. “We only have to get lucky once.”
The JCSD had numerous complaints from the community, Driskell said, and meth is a problem everywhere in Jones County, but it is more particularly prevalent in the Ovett Community.
“We expect more arrests to come,” Driskell said. “We are constantly working narcotics all over the county, and we are trying to intensify our efforts in the Ovett area.”
Sheriff Joe Berlin said the department continues to press the fight against illegal narcotics in Jones County.
“Today it was in Ovett, next it will be at another unannounced location,” Berlin said. “As long as people are selling illegal drugs in Jones County, we will be on the hunt for them with a jail cell waiting."
