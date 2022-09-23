Deputy Jim Thornhill has been selected as the Jones County Sheriff’s Department Employee of the Month for August. “Deputy Jim Thornhill is a tremendous asset to our department and in particular to the Court Services Division,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “He is a hard worker and brings a wealth of law enforcement experience to the job. He is certainly very deserving of this award.” Thornhill, left, is shown receiving his certificate from Deputy Clerk Christa McLain and Berlin. (Photo submitted)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.