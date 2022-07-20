A Jones County sheriff's deputy helped revive a four-month-old child this afternoon after the child was not breathing due to a medical emergency.
JCSD responded to the call of of an unresponsive four month old at a residence on Red Hill Florence Road in northeastern Jones County. Sgt. Steven Graeser performed CPR and rescue breathing on the child. The child was transported by EMServ Ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center and was then airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center.
The child had a pulse when transported, and no other information about the child's condition is available at this time.
