Third deadly domestic in area since June
•
A mother and son are dead after an apparent murder-suicide at her house on Saturday night, investigators with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said.
Karen Ann Thomas, 67, and John Thomas, 35, were pronounced dead inside the residence they shared at the end of Lawnhaven Church Road Extension in the Powers Community, officials said. It was believed that the son shot his mother then turned the gun on himself.
“This tragic situation has been exhaustively investigated throughout the weekend by our Criminal Investigation Division investigators,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
The JCSD was called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. after the young man’s girlfriend was unable to get a response from him by phone or at the residence. The deceased victims were found in separate rooms of the residence, dead of apparent gunshot wounds, Berlin said.
Sgt. J.D. Carter was seen removing a shotgun from the residence, with lead Investigator Stephen Graeser by his side.
People who are familiar with the family said that the young man served in the U.S. Navy and was unemployed, having some unspecified problems before the tragedy on the end of the normally peaceful enclave off Highway 84 East. Mrs. Thomas’ husband — the accused shooter’s father — died of natural causes at the residence last year.
It was clear that the shooter killed himself, investigators said, but the reason wasn’t so evident.
“The ‘why’ is the big question, and I don’t know if we’ll ever have the answer,” Carter said, adding that the family has been “blindsided” by the tragedy. There is no note in “the majority” of suicides the department works, Carter said.
Chad Knight, who was a cousin to the victims, issued a statement on behalf of the family noting that Mrs. Thomas will be remembered as “a loving daughter, wife, mother, aunt and friend to all who knew her.”
The family also thanked the sheriff’s department, all of the first-responders and those “who have reached out through calls, cards and visits during this difficult time in our lives.”
They also put out a plea for people who may be suffering from mental illness: “As our family struggles with the question of why, we hope that anyone who reads or hears this story that is struggling with mental illness reaches out and gets help before it is too late.”
Family friend Jessica Sumrall Long said that John Thomas had two cats, Autumn and Fall, that “he loved dearly.” To her knowledge, they had not been located as of Monday. She was, however, appreciative of local rescue organization SCAR for taking in two dogs that belonged to the deceased.
“I am thankful they will be taken care of,” she said.
Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall, JCSD investigators and deputies, Investigator Brad Grunig from the Jones County District Attorney’s Office, Powers volunteer firefighters, EMServ Ambulance and Deputy Coroner Don Sumrall were on the scene at the home.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this incredibly difficult time,” Berlin said.
It was the third deadly domestic incident within approximately a single square mile in the Powers Community in recent months.
In June, 28-year-old Adam Mills was charged with first-degree murder after he was accused of stabbing and killing 28-year-old girlfriend Ashley Pearson inside the mobile home they shared on Powers Drive, just off Highway 184.
Then in September, 40-year-old James Touchstone was charged with murder and kidnapping in the shooting death of 31-year-old sister Mandy Touchstone. That incident occurred on the other end of Lawnhaven Church Road, south of Highway 84 East, just down Highway 184 from Powers Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.