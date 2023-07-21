A victims’ advocate with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department met with members of the Junior Auxiliary of Laurel on Monday evening.
Deputy Priscilla Pitts talked about victims’ services that are provided by the JCSD. She works with victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence and stalking. The job often involves working with children who are victims of abuse and require forensic interviews at a child advocacy center on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Local organization Cherished Hearts is working to locate a child advocacy center in Jones County.
The JCSD provides services to victims of crime at no charge. That’s the primary job of Pitts and JCSD victims’ advocate Deputy Melisa Kelland. The majority of the funding for their positions is funded by a Victims Of Crime Act grant administered by the Mississippi State Department of Health, Office Against Interpersonal Violence.
The Junior Auxiliary of Laurel is a service organization comprised of approximately 50 dedicated women who provide volunteer and community services to children and families throughout Laurel and Jones County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.