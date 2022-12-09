The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is preparing to participate in the 2022 “Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over” impaired-driving enforcement campaign from Friday, Dec. 16 through Sunday, Jan. 1. Forom left, Sgt. Derick Knight, Sheriff Joe Berlin and Deputy Jared Hutto. “Our goal is to interdict impaired drivers traveling on Jones County roadways while putting others’ lives in danger, not to mention their own,” Berlin said. “On average each year in America, 10,000 people lose their lives in impaired-driving crashes.” JCSD deputies will be working overtime details funded by a grant from the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety. Deputies will be conducting saturation patrols and safety checkpoints to enforce the impaired-driving laws of the state. “If you plan to celebrate during the holidays and may become impaired, please use a sober, designated driver to get you home or use a ride-sharing service,” Berlin said. “Don’t make a stupid decision to drive impaired, which can lead to serious injury or death.”
