The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is urging drivers to pay attention and watch for deer on the side of and crossing roadways this time of year.
“Deer are out and moving, especially this time of year,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “We typically see an increase in vehicle-vs.-deer collisions beginning in November and continuing well into the new year.”
JCSD Patrol Division Capt. Scott Sims added, “If you see a deer on the side of the roadway or crossing the roadway, then please slow down and pay close attention, as other deer may be following.
“We advise drivers not to sharply swerve when encountering a deer on the road, as you may overcorrect and lose control of your vehicle. Slow down, beep your horn and try to gently avoid a collision if at all possible.”
Law enforcement agencies and body-shop owners typically see a sharp increase in deer-vehicle collisions in the fall and winter, and some of those have tragic consequences.
“Please always drive safely and defensively regardless of the season,” Berlin said. “However, pay particular attention during ‘deer season,’ as we always see a big increase in crashes. We have a lot of deer in Mississippi, and they can cause a lot of damage, and, sadly, injuries and death to drivers and occupants, when colliding with vehicles causing a secondary crash.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.