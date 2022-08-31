The Jones County Sheriff’s Department will be participating in the “Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over” campaign over the Labor Day weekend.
“Our deputies will be utilizing saturation patrols and safety checkpoints to interdict impaired drivers,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “Impaired driving kills thousands of Americans each year and it is preventable. Get a designated unimpaired driver to take you home if you even think you are buzzed or impaired. Don’t be the reason another person or yourself dies in a vehicle crash due to impaired driving.”
The overtime details are funded under a grant provided to JCSD by the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.