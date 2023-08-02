The Jones County Sheriff’s Department will be out in force in county school zones as classes begin on Friday morning, Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
“We will have an enhanced presence ... including saturation patrols and stationary units,” Berlin said. “JCSD personnel will once again be assigned to car-line duty at Jones County elementary schools from 7 to 8 each morning that school is in session.
“This effort was highly popular with students, parents, teachers and staff last school year, and our staff will be back giving high-fives, hugs and helping children get out of vehicles and safely on their way to class.”
Berlin urged drivers to pay close attention, as school buses will be stopping to load and offload students.
“We do not want to experience a tragedy with a child being injured or killed by a driver passing a stopped school bus,” he said. “You can expect us to vigorously enforce the laws related to passing stopped school buses and driving recklessly in school zones.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.