Proceeds will go toward new Shady Grove VFD station
The Jones Family Medicine Clinic’s 11th annual “September Showoff” car show is right around the corner and coincides with the company celebrating its 20th anniversary.
“Last year, we had well over 100 cars sign up,” JFMC employee and event organizer Jenci Smith said. “We have consistently had a very good turnout, and with this year being the 20th year, we hope that it's even better.
All of the proceeds from the car show will be going to the Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department.
“We hope to put all of the proceeds towards a new fire station,” Shady Grove Chief David Houston said. “We just got an acre of land donated to us on Matthews Road near the Jasper County border, and we are going to use all of the funds brought in to help us build that. We are looking forward to seeing everyone come out, and we want to publicly thank everyone for the help.
“So far we only have about $12,000 saved up to go towards the project and, of course, that’s not going to be nearly enough. So we could really use the help, and would like to spread the word as much as possible.”
The show will be hosted at their main clinic in Shady Grove, at 4146 Highway 15 North on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 7-11:30 a.m.
“We really just wanted to give the community something to look forward to after the pandemic,” Smith said. “We are an urgent-care clinic that wanted to give back to our community. After everything that we have lost due to the pandemic, we thought that bringing our car show back would be the best way to do so.”
