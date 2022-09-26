A North Laurel jogger’s exercise routine may have turned into a run for her life on Sunday morning.
The woman — who asked to not be identified — was running somewhere in the vicinity of Old Bay Springs Road and Northgate Drive just after 9 a.m. when four young black men in a red four-door sedan stopped and “made inappropriate remarks,” said Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department. An account of the incident on social media claimed that one of the young men “chased her and tried to kidnap her.”
Either way, the woman handled the situation well, Cox said. She ran across a couple of yards of residences of people she knows and called 911 at the same time.
“She kept her head and took evasive action,” Cox said. “She didn’t just sit there and melt.”
After friends checked on her via Facebook, the woman posted, “I am fine, it just shook me up. It was truly a terrifying situation. I just can’t believe it happened in broad daylight on Old Bay. Those guys were so bold!”
She complimented the LPD and dispatchers for their professionalism in the scary situation.
“LPD acted quickly and were fabulous,” she posted. “They actually just called to check on me and let me know that the perpetrators had not been caught, but they were still looking. What a scary world we live in!”
When contacted Monday, she elaborated on the work of the LPD, saying that officers were detail-oriented “while also being kind and calming,” she said. “We are lucky to have such great officers!
“I hope everyone that hears about my ordeal will be more diligent in watching their surroundings, and no one else has to go through it.”
A lot of people are on edge about crime because of headlines and stories on the national news every day about brazen crimes. One in particular that comes to mind is the abduction and murder of Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher, who was going for an early-morning run in her suburban neighborhood last month when she was kidnapped and killed. That’s understandable, Cox said.
“No matter where you are, you should always keep an eye out and be aware of your surroundings,” Cox said. “We all watch the national news and know that there are evil people out there. I applaud this woman for taking the action that she did. You can’t wait around to find out what people’s motives are.”
The suspects were in what was believed to be an older four-door Kia with a rear driver’s-side hubcap missing, Cox said. The LPD is asking for the public’s help to find out who they are. It’s not yet known if they will face any charges.
“We are still looking for them,” Cox said, “if for no other reason than to have a very frank conversation.”
