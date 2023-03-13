Deputy Regina Newton with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department received a donation of 250 pounds of Defender brand dog food from Joiner Insurance owner Ernie Joiner. “This awesome donation of dog food will be used during JCSD dog rescues all across Jones County,” Newton said. “We cannot say thanks enough to Mr. Ernie Joiner for his generous act of kindness.”
