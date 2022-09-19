Jones College is hosting a community-wide blood drive Monday through Wednesday in the D.O. Thoms Physical Education Building. Jones College students with classes in the Industrial Services Building were able to give blood on Monday with Vitalant’s Blood Mobile located in the parking lot. On Tuesday and Wednesday, donations will be collected in the P.E. Building from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
“Our overall goal for the week is 82 units of blood,” said Benji Sessums, Jones College Blood Drive coordinator and EMT instructor. “Currently, Vitalant says we are in one of the worst blood shortages we’ve had in the area. With the holiday season fast approaching we’re hoping more people will donate and exceed our goal.”
One way to encourage everyone on the JC campus to give, a competition between faculty, staff and students has been initiated. However, Sessums said the community is welcome to donate along with the JC community and “pick” sides in the friendly competition. Door prizes will be available all three days for donors during random drawings.
“Vitalant suggested that we promote Wednesday as a faculty/staff versus student giving day. Anyone can give on all the days, but since Wednesday was not officially a class day for most students and faculty, we wanted to encourage folks to use the day out of class to come and give. We also thought this would be a good day for the community to be encouraged to give,” said Sessums.
Vitalant strongly encourages blood donors to make and keep appointments to give blood but walk-ins are welcome. Scheduling appointments can be made through the website, www.donors.vitalant.orgwith JC1 Being the Blood Drive Code.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.