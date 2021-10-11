Jones College football is ranked No. 1 in the NJCAA Division I football poll released on Monday. It's the first time in program history the Bobcats have been voted to the nation's top spot in the NJCAA rankings.
The Bobcats were unranked to start the season — the first time since 2013 — in the NJCAA preseason poll released on Aug. 30. Just six weeks later, Jones claimed the No. 1 spot after starting the season 6-0.
Jones' resume includes wins over then No. 2 Northwest Mississippi, then No. 14 Hinds and a 3-0 start in South Division play.
Jones broke into the NJCAA poll at No. 15 on Sept. 7. The Bobcats then climbed to No. 10 a week later after beating Northwest, 31-9. Jones jumped from No. 5 to No. 2 last week with a pair of first place votes and claimed the nation's top ranking on Monday.
Head coach Steve Buckley has had the Bobcats ranked at some point in each of his six seasons. In addition, he and his staff have helped 98 players sign with four-year programs over a five-year span.
This week, Jones received five of the seven first-place votes in the NJCAA Division I poll.
The MACCC is arguably the best junior college football conference in the nation with seven of the last 10 national titles coming from Mississippi.
Jones will play two of its final three regular-season games on the road, beginning with a rivalry matchup at Pearl River Thursday night.
