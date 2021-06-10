Jones College is hosting a community-wide blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, in the Student Union behind the A.B. Howard Gymnasium. Scheduling appointments can be online or through the attached QR code.
“It is very important that we have as many donors as possible at the upcoming blood drive at Jones College because donations are currently running short. The summer months mean more people are out of town on vacation and not available to donate,” said Jones College Blood Drive Coordinator and EMT instructor, Benji Sessums.
Donors that have been fully vaccinated arriving at Jones College are not required to wear masks, but masks are required of staff. There will be no temperature checks at sign in. Vital signs will be checked as part of the normal screening protocol.
To view Vitalant’s current, up-to-date guidelines to support the health and safety of donors and staff, visit the Vitalant website, https://www.vitalant.org/COVID-FAQs or call Vitalant Donor Recruitment Representative, Sara Dyess at 601-602-5969.
