Jones County has been added to the list of counties approved for further assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Gov. Tate Reeves announced.
With the additional counties, a total of 28 counties and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians are now eligible to apply for federal public assistance to aid with damage from an outbreak of tornadoes in June. Eighteen tornadoes were confirmed from June 14-19 and there were 19 confirmed tornadoes in June. That list includes Wayne, Jasper, Smith and Covington counties.
The purpose of the Public Assistance Grant Program is to support municipalities and counties recovering from major disasters by providing them with grant assistance for debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures and restoring public infrastructure. This assistance is not for homeowners or business owners.
The fastest way to apply is through DisasterAssistance.gov. Storm victims can also apply through the FEMA mobile app or by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.
Other Mississippi counties eligible for assistance include Adams, Amite, Attala, Claiborne, Copiah, Franklin, Greene, Holmes, Humphreys, Itawamba, Jackson, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Perry, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Smith, Warren and Yazoo.
