The Jones County Economic Development Authority will host the I-59 Job Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Sawmill Square Mall in the old JCPenney space.
EDA officials hope to provide Jones County residents with the tools they need to successfully reenter the workforce. There is no admission fee for applicants to attend. Masks are required for individuals who are not fully vaccinated.
Pre-registration is highly encouraged and can be done online at www.job- fairs.ms.gov. Applicants should bring registration confirmation and provide it at the check-in station on the day of the job fair.
There will be onsite registration available for those who do not pre-register online. Applicants should be prepared for on-site interviews and bring plenty of resumes because copiers will not be available. Contact the WIN Job Center for resume help.
“Dress for success and take advantage of this great opportunity!,” EDA officials said to applicants in a press release.
Potential employers that are registered include At Home Care, Biloxi Police Department, DJ Transit, Domino's (RPM Pizza), Dunn Roadbuilders, Ellisville State School, Forrest General Hospital, Gipson Steel, Harrison County Sheriff's Office, Hol-Mac Corporation, Howard Industries, Ingalls Shipbuilding, Jones College Workforce College, Kohler Engines, Laurel Housing Authority, Management & Training Corporation, Mar Jac Poultry, Masonite, Mississippi Department of Corrections, Mississippi State Personnel Board, Mississippi Veterans Home-Collins, Parish Transport, Pearl River Resort-Bok Homa Casino, PG Technologies, Pine Belt Mental Healthcare Resources, PrideStaff, Rail Crew Xpress, Sanderson Farms, South Central Regional Medical Center, Group, ThermoKool, VT Halter Marine and Wayne Farms. This event is sponsored by Mississippi Department of Employment Security, Governor’s Job Fair Network, WIN Job Center and Jones County Economic Development Authority.
For more information about the I-59 Job Fair, call 601-649-3031 or visit www.jonescounty.com.
