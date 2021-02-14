WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed wintry precipitation is expected. Total snow
and sleet accumulations of up to 6 inches and ice accumulations
of one quarter to one half of an inch are possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, southeast Arkansas, and
central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest,
south central, southwest and west central Mississippi.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning and evening commute times. Very cold
wind chills as low as 5 degrees below zero could result in
hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A first round of light freezing rain, mixed
with light sleet and light snow is expected to continue causing
impacts to portions of the area today. Then a more widespread
round of heavier freezing rain, sleet, and snow will develop
late tonight and spread across the area through the day on
Monday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for Mississippi can be obtained by
visiting mdottraffic.com
