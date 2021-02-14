weather

WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed wintry precipitation is expected. Total snow

  and sleet accumulations of up to 6 inches and ice accumulations

  of one quarter to one half of an inch are possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, southeast Arkansas, and

  central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest,

  south central, southwest and west central Mississippi.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the

  ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions

  could impact the morning and evening commute times. Very cold

  wind chills as low as 5 degrees below zero could result in

  hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A first round of light freezing rain, mixed

  with light sleet and light snow is expected to continue causing

  impacts to portions of the area today. Then a more widespread

  round of heavier freezing rain, sleet, and snow will develop

  late tonight and spread across the area through the day on

  Monday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Mississippi can be obtained by

visiting mdottraffic.com

