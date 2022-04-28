A Jones County Juvenile Corrections Officer has been fired for her involvement in the death of Carl, a beloved rooster from downtown Ocean Springs.
Kendra Shaffer, 35, was interviewed by investigators from the Ocean Springs Police Department at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department today, and she was issued a post-arrest citation for misdemeanor animal cruelty.
There was video surveillance of her, along with a group of people, taking the rooster around 2 a.m. Sunday from his perch on the popular Government Street, and his body was found later in Biloxi. His disappearance and subsequent death led to a firestorm on social media, where Carl had his own Facebook page.
Shaffer, who has been on the job since December 2020, was fired by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department after being interviewed about the incident.
Sheriff Joe Berlin “holds his people to a higher standard, on or off duty,” Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall said. “He’s been real consistent with that. The integrity and respect of the public matters.”
Look for more on the story online and in the Saturday print edition.
(1) comment
What could make someone so cruel and senseless?
