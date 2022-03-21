Jones County Schools will be closed Tuesday due to a severe weather threat, the district announced.
Also on Monday, the Laurel School District announced that it will cancel school and close all offices on Tuesday. As a result, all after-school practices and activities are also canceled.
Violent weather, including a likely outbreak of tornadoes, is expected to hit the area on Tuesday afternoon and evening.
