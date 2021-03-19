The strongest gusts that hit Jones County on Wednesday may have been the sighs of relief.
A “rotating wall cloud” was spotted over Jones College and made its way toward Laurel, but it “never dropped a tornado,” said Paul Sheffield, executive director of the Jones County Emergency Management Agency.
He and other emergency officials were braced for the worst when the ominous forecast called for conditions that were lining up to be similar — possibly worse — than the conditions that led to the devastating tornadoes last Easter.
Because of that, around 80 people took shelter in the Jones County Safe Room by the Magnolia Center on Ellisville Boulevard, he said.
“Yes, people are listening,” Sheffield said of the response to warnings here, especially after the county was hit with three twisters in less than two weeks last year, all while cleanup was still under way from one that struck the previous December.
Schools were out for spring break, but several agencies and businesses closed early because of the impending severe weather.
No damage was reported in Jones County, but there was some flooding in the usual low roads near waterways, he said.
A reported tornado did touch down right along the Jones-Wayne county line just after noon. Numerous cellphone videos of the twister were posted on Facebook.
There was damage to eight homes and at least three chicken houses, and numerous trees and power lines were downed in the Strengthford and Whistler communities. No injuries were reported.
