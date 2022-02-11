Miss. investing $25M in projects across the state
Jones County is getting a large portion of $25 million the state is investing in economic-development sites to either attract or enhance business and industry.
The I-59 Supply Chain Park, at Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport, is receiving $3,402,858 to upgrade sanitary sewer capacity, construct a building pad and complete intersection modifications. The future home of FedEx Ground, which is under construction now, has been designated a
“Select Site” and is a joint effort between Jones County, Forrest County and the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport Authority. Another Select Site off I-59 South, in the Ellisville city limits, will receive $553,600 for clearing and the construction of a temporary road. This site is a top priority for the EDA and has great potential to recruit big industry, said Ross Tucker, president of the Jones County Economic Development Authority.
Howard Industrial Park will receive $50,000 for drainage improvements, which is the maximum amount available to an area that’s been designated a “Ready Site.” The Mississippi Development Authority has several site classifications that help determine investment levels. The EDA of Jones County has one “Ready Site” and two “Select Sites” and received three grants totaling more than $4 million. That is the result of the Jones County EDA’s work with the Mississippi Development Authority since early summer, Tucker said.
Gov. Tate Reeves announced Thursday that the state was investing nearly $25 million in site-development projects through the state. Grant funds are being made available through the MDA, Appalachian Regional Commission and the RESTORE Act.
Jones County is receiving almost 34 percent of the $11,642,589 that MDA allocated for Select Sites.
“Jones County has worked hard to be a competitive option in Mississippi for new and existing industries to succeed,” said Johnny Burnett, president of the Jones County Board of Supervisors. “We appreciate the state investing with us and supporting our efforts to further improve site development.”
Tucker said he was grateful to have the state join local entities in supporting the growth and development of Jones County.
“Receiving this grant from the Mississippi Development Authority will allow The EDA of Jones County to continue to make our industrial property shovel-ready,” he said.
“This action allows us to compete with not only other counties in Mississippi, but other states. “A well-developed industrial park will aid existing development and attract new industries with high-paying jobs. This serves our ultimate goal of making Jones County a great place to live and work.”
Ready Sites require a minimum of 20 highly developable acres, and the site must be work-ready within six months and must be capable of having utilities on site within 12 months.
Premier Sites require a minimum of 100 acres and must have attributes that distinguish them from other properties, such as being in high-demand locations, having large-scale mega-development acreage or significant utility infrastructure already in place.
They also must have a labor force able to attract the intended market. Premier Sites are eligible to receive up to $250,000 in funding.
“Shovel-ready sites are a top priority for companies seeking a new location,” Reeves said. “By investing in these sites today, we are laying a foundation upon which companies can quickly locate, expand and create jobs for future generations of Mississippians.”
Laura Hipp, MDA’s interim executive director, added, “Mississippi is an ideal place to do business, and the further development of these industrial sites is yet another attribute we can add to our strong portfolio of competitive business advantages.”
Lewis Holifield, area manager of CenterPoint Energy, said he’s proud to work with the Jones County EDA to help raise the standard of living for residents.
He said, “Funds awarded from the Mississippi Development Authority will be a tremendous boost for Jones County, acting as a catalyst for attracting new investments and creating job growth, which are key ingredients for a region to prosper.”
The Garden at the University of Southern Mississippi is a Select Site and is receiving $3,465,504 for clearing, grubbing and grading and construction of an access road.
For more information, visit www.jonescounty.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.