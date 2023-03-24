Members of the Jones County Republican Women attended the annual Legislative Day on March 1 at the Capitol and Governor’s Mansion.
Treasurer Debbie Griffin and secretary Shelia Morrison were there with Republican women from all around the state meeting with legislators at the Capitol in Jackson. They also visited first lady Elee Reeves at the mansion.
The Jones County Republican Women club is a chapter of the Mississippi Federation of Republican Women organization. The Mississippi Federation of Republican Women is a member of the National Federation of Republican Women. Founded in 1938, the federation is a grassroots organization with more than 200,000 members and 2,000 local clubs across the nation, making it one of the largest and most influential women’s political organizations in the country.
The Jones County Republican Women meet on the second Wednesday of each month at noon at the Laurel Country Club. The club is open to women as members and men as associate members.
For more information, email jcrw.laurel@gmail.com.
