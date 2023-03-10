While listening to testimony in the animal cruelty case against her, Virginia Kanan began coughing. Within a few minutes, a court official brought her a cup of water.
It had been at least a few days since the eight Siberian huskies at her residence in Soso had been given fresh water, according to testimony at a hearing in Jones County Justice Court on Thursday afternoon. The only water the dogs had access to was “green and slimy” in a single small dish, animal advocate and rescuer Murray Windham of Ellisville testified.
But the neglect the huskies suffered had been going on for a lot longer than a few days, according to evidence and testimony that was presented by Sawmill Animal Hospital veterinarian Dr. Doug Jefcoat, Deputy Regina Newton of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Windham.
One of the dogs found at Kanan’s residence on Dykes Road was already dead and another had to be euthanized because of medical conditions that were likely related to malnourishment, Jefocat testified. All of the huskies were “emaciated” and “infested” with internal parasites, he said in response to questioning by County Attorney Risher Caves before Judge David Lyons.
Kanan, 55, was charged with aggravated animal cruelty — a felony — and two counts of simple animal cruelty — misdemeanors — after Newton responded to a complaint of a dog being tangled in a barbed-wire fence at the residence on Feb. 23. The criminal charges will be handled by the Jones County District Attorney’s Office in Jones County Circuit Court.
The hearing Thursday was to determine if Kanan could get the dogs back. She petitioned the court, requesting a hearing on the matter, apparently in hopes of getting back the six surviving dogs.
Lyons denied her request after seeing video and photographs of the dogs and the conditions they were in and hearing testimony from the people involved in their rescue and subsequent care. That ruling clears the way for them to go to new homes through 3 Husketeers Rescue in Pennsylvania.
“I am overjoyed that these dogs do not have to return to their hellhole,” Windham said. “They suffered physically, obviously, but the mental and emotional trauma may remain with them the rest of their lives.”
The dog that was euthanized was in kidney failure that was likely caused by “malnutrition, lack of food and water,” Jefcoat testified. All of the dogs appeared to be suffering from neglect and were well under their ideal weight, he said. At least one was positive for heartworms and all had hookworms, he added.
Kanan brought receipts for dog food she had purchased to the hearing and she questioned Jefcoat about his testimony.
“Was a necropsy done?” she asked, and when he said there wasn’t one, she asked the judge, “Can I get a a vet to necropsy the dog?”
Jefcoat said the dog’s body had been released to Windham, so Kanan would have to ask her.
Lyons ruled that an autopsy wouldn’t be necessary because “we could get 100 witnesses to verify that the dog was in kidney failure and wasn’t going to survive.”
Jefocat testified that some of the dogs were almost half of their ideal weight — one female was 27.4 pounds, another was 30.2 pounds when they should have been 40-45 pounds, he said.
“Are you familiar with huskies?” Kanan asked Jefcoat — who has practiced veterinary medicine in Laurel for 51 years — noting that their weights vary.
Jefcoat said he realized that, but pointed out that his estimates of their ideal weights were based on the “bone structure” of each individual dog.
Windham testified that the dogs were “languishing in mud” and their coats were “matted with feces and urine.” One dog that was inside the residence was in a dark room in a crate that was full of feces and urine, but no water.
“I’ve never seen (dogs) in this condition with an owner,” testified Windham, who has been involved in animal rescues for more than 30 years. “Most that are like this are strays. That makes their condition even sadder.”
When Caves asked if she had an opinion about what would happen if the dogs were returned to their original owner, Windham said, “The dogs would die.”
Kanan argued that a video posted on Windham’s Facebook page showed that the dogs had food that “had come out of the dish” and claimed, “I fed them every morning.”
After all of the testimony and evidence was presented, Lyon said, “This court sees no reason to give you these dogs back,” and the animal advocates who packed the courtroom broke into applause.
The ruling was “based on facts ... not clapping and the large crowd,” he noted.
Windham expressed thanks for fellow animal advocates who were in the courtroom and to help rescue and care for the dogs. But none of it would have been possible without Newton, she said.
“Once she got the call about the dogs, she investigated, and she did not back down once she learned the magnitude of cruelty,” Windham said. “These dogs are alive because Newton cared and she devoted her time and effort to advocating for them.
“I am thankful for the support of so many in this community who cared about these beautiful dogs. These dogs have received so much attention, love, care, and most importantly, nourishment since their removal from the property in Soso.”
Some of the huskies are still being boarded and others are with foster families, but all still need veterinary care and must be spayed or neutered. Once all of that’s done, they will head north to Pennsylvania, where rescue founder Toni Daniels will help them find their forever homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.