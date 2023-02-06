Rape kit was still in LPD fridge, trial delayed
The trial for a Laurel man charged with sexually assaulting a young family member had to be postponed because evidence that was crucial to the case had not been submitted to the state crime lab.
Houston Loper, 40, should get his day in court in April, attorneys in the case said, because the lab is putting a “rush” on the testing of the rape kit by the end of this month. He is charged with sexual battery, rape and molestation of a 10-year-old girl.
The case was set to go to trial in Jones County Circuit Court on Feb. 1, but in the course of preparing just days before, it was discovered that the “rape kit” of evidence that was collected from Loper’s 10-year-old accuser at South Central Regional Medical Center in June 2021 had not been submitted to the lab.
“Why are we just now testing the results of the rape kit?” Judge Dal Williamson asked. “This should have been done way before now.”
Prosecutor Katie Sumrall referred to the motion that was filed to ask for the case to be continued: “Said rape kit was still in the designated refrigerator in evidence at the Laurel Police Department.”
Sumrall filed and signed the motion, as did public defenders Cruz Gray and Matt Sherman.
Loper has maintained his innocence since being charged and voluntarily provided a DNA sample for testing against the rape kit, according to the motion. “The State believes that it has a duty to submit the subject rape kit for forensic examination and, if forensically useable material is found from that rape kit, to test that material against the DNA of the Defendant in an effort to either prove the State’s case, or to potentially exonerate the Defendant.”
The trial can’t proceed without the lab work being done, Judge Dal Williamson agreed, because failure to test biological evidence is grounds for a defendant to get a conviction reversed in an appellate court.
Because of that, the state and defense “are regrettably compelled to request a continuance in this matter,” even though they “stood ready and willing to try this case” on the Feb. 1 trial date, according to the motion.
The new trial date was set for April 6. Loper will remain in jail because he still has to serve “approximately two years,” Sumrall said, for violating the terms of his release from Mississippi Department of Corrections custody for a previous offense.
Just days before the most recent motion was filed, the judge ruled that the young accuser — now 12 — would be allowed to testify from his chambers via closed-circuit TV instead of having to do so from the witness stand in open court. That’s because the girl has been diagnosed with PTSD and “could be retraumatized” by being in Loper’s presence, her counselor testified in a hearing.
Capt. Michael Reaves of the Laurel Police Department testified that he was present when the young accuser underwent a forensic interview by a child specialist in Gulfport, but he did not interview her himself.
That’s the way cases like that are handled, he explained, “so we don’t traumatize them twice” by having to keep repeating the story. “It was pretty graphic. (Loper) performed several sexual acts on her.”
