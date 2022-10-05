It didn’t take a whole lot of questioning for Judge Dal Williamson to determine that a murder suspect should undergo a mental evaluation.
Bryson Turner, 23, told the judge that he had spent more than a year in the hospital after suffering a total of “27” gunshot wounds.
“I did it to myself because of all the trouble I caused,” he said after pointing to parts of his torso and arms that supposedly had bullet wounds.
Turner is accused of shooting and killing his father Mark Keyes, 52, in September 2021 in their home on Magnolia Road. He reportedly shot the victim multiple times with a .22-caliber rifle.
Turner was set to go to trial for first-degree murder this week, but public defenders Cruz Gray and Patrick Pacific made a motion to get a mental examination for their client. The judge took up the matter last week and talked to Turner before making a decision.
He told the judge he has two sisters and two brothers, and he he graduated from Northeast Jones in 2017 with all A’s. English was his favorite subject and “PE” was the only extracurricular activity he participated in, he said. Turner went on to say that he had never been employed, but he earned $100 per month from his mother for helping out around the house.
When the judge asked if he was aware that he was charged with a crime and if he could help his attorneys with his defense, Turner answered, “Yes, sir.”
When asked if he had been in trouble before and if anyone had visited him in jail, he answered “no” on both.
That’s when Gray asked him to tell the judge about when he had to go to the hospital.
“I was shot multiple times … I had a lot of bullet wounds,” Turner said, then told the judge about the 27 gunshots all over his body and how he “did it to myself.”
Turner then said his father “put his hands on me” and he was “awfully aggressive, and I couldn’t take it any more,” before Gray stopped him and told him not to get into that.
Turner told the judge he has “a very optimistic way of hallucinating” and said something about people at the Dollar General in Sandersville helping him. That’s when Williamson dismissed the defendant and told his attorneys, “I’m going to grant your motion.”
He signed the order for the mental evaluation and asked them to try to get a psychologist on the coast to conduct it as soon as possible.
Turner was arrested a year earlier after being accused of shooting his father while three young children were in the mobile home. He then barricaded himself inside the home on the 600 block of Magnolia Road, but eventually surrendered to Sgt. Stephen Graeser of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department without anyone else being hurt.
