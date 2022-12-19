A Laurel woman who was facing up to 40 years in prison for trafficking heroin was sentenced to the Jones County Drug Court program, and Judge Dal Williamson asked some questions before going along with the plea agreement.
Quenteshia Jones, 24, pleaded guilty in Jones County Circuit Court to possession of heroin after Laurel police found 45 pills that were labeled “Hydrocodone” — but later tested positive for heroin — on top of her purse during a traffic stop around 2 a.m. in May 2021, District Attorney Brad Thompson told the court.
After the report from the crime lab came back, Jones was charged with trafficking because of the large amount. Trafficking heroin carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison with a maximum of 40 years. Defendants who are charged with dealing aren’t eligible for drug court.
“It concerns me that she was in a car with 45 dosage units of heroin,” Williamson said of the reduced charge. “We have vulnerable people in drug court,” and having a dealer there with them can “end up being their downfall.”
Thompson pointed out that Jones was indicted before he was appointed to the office this year to fill the unexpired term of longtime DA Tony Buckley. But he also defended the decision to reduce the charge, noting that LPD narcotics officers requested the reduction “because they don’t believe she was solely responsible ... and I stand by our officers.”
Jones County Drug Court Coordinator Consuelo Walley also defended the decision to accept Jones into the program.
“We take a hard line (against accepting dealers),” but the circumstances of her arrest warranted that, she said. When the judge asked about those circumstances, Walley said, “that (Jones) took the charge for someone else. That was the consensus.
“I run a tight ship, and there will be immediate attention if there’s a problem,” Walley added.
Jones and another woman were the only two people in the Kia that police stopped for driving with no headlights that spring morning. Officers smelled marijuana and got consent to search the vehicle, and that’s when they discovered the pills on top of a purse that was on the rear floorboard, Thompson said.
Williamson questioned why no one is being charged for carrying that large amount of drugs, and Thompson said he didn’t know and no officer who was involved in the arrest was there to answer.
Public defender Cruz Gray pointed out that there is a distinction between weight and dosage units, saying that 45 pills wouldn’t be unusual for the amount in a prescription.
“She’s still pleading to something that carries up to a 20-year sentence,” he said. “The court expects people to take responsibility for their actions, and she’s doing that.”
Jones had never been in trouble with the law before, but she was using drugs at the time of her arrest, she told the judge.
“I’ve stopped since that situation,” she said, adding that she has a job and has been working for several months.
Drug court participants have regular meetings, random drug tests and other strict requirements for three to five years before earning the right to have their felony record expunged. If they are removed from the program, their guilty pleas then result in them being sentenced to prison or whatever punishment the court determines fits the crime.
“You are getting a real break,” Williamson told Jones. “You better apply yourself in drug court.”
She assured him that she will. He asked if she understood what will happen if she doesn’t.
Jones said, “Go to jail.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.