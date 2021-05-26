Early-release recommendations miff Williamson
The state Parole Board asked Judge Dal Williamson if he had any comments about two defendants who were being considered for early release after serving a fraction of the sentences he handed down in Jones County Circuit Court.
As usual, Williamson didn’t pull any punches with his responses.
“He is totally undeserving of an early parole,” he wrote of Bryan Rowell, who pleaded guilty to two counts of uttering forgery in October 2016 and has had numerous violation of his post-release supervision orders. “He wouldn’t report and he would not make any effort to repay his victims.”
In response to the proposed parole of Charles Reynolds, who has served only four months of his three-year sentence on house arrest after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 28, Williamson wrote: “A release of this defendant this early renders the court’s sentence almost meaningless!”
Both convicts are being reviewed for possible parole in July, according to documents from the Parole Board.
“In July, this defendant will have served nine months of a 48-month sentence,” Williamson wrote of Rowell. “This defendant has not paid a penny of the significant restitution owed his victims and should not be rewarded with an early parole.”
Rowell, 35, received a four-year suspended sentence in 2016 after admitting to forging checks amounting to almost $7,000 on the accounts of BigB Money Saver in Laurel and Southern Oilfield Services in Sandersville.
But Rowell failed to pay restitution or court fees, and he failed to report to his probation officer, as required by the terms of his release. At a court hearing last year, he testified that he had stopped using drugs and that he had reopened his computer business. He testified that he had $11,000 in his bank account and would “immediately” pay off the total owed — $8,786.37.
The court gave him seven days to get that done, but he failed to pay anything, according to court documents. In October, he was ordered to serve what had been a four-year suspended sentence in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Reynolds, 37, was caught with 13 dosage units of Oxycodone and received a three-year sentence on house arrest under MDOC starting in January.
“In July, he will only have served six months of the 36 months he was placed on house arrest,” Williamson wrote. “He will only have served 16-2/3 percent of his sentence instead of the minimum 25 percent of his sentence required.”
The Parole Board asks for input from judges, district attorneys and sheriffs when considering releasing inmates, Parole Board Chairman Steve Pickett has said, adding that the board reviews about 1,000 cases per month.
“We typically review parole cases two months before eligibility to keep up with the docket,” Pickett said. “About a third of those reviewed are paroled.”
Figuring the formula that is used to determine who is released and when has been a source of frustration for judges, prosecutors and law enforcement officers for years.
Williamson has consistently let the Parole Board know that he doesn’t approve of the early release of prisoners who have served only a small portion of their sentences.
Criminals have to be convicted of three felonies before they can be sentenced as a habitual offender. That status means that they are supposed to serve all of their time, with no chance for early release. But even some of those have been released before serving their entire sentences in recent years, Williamson has noted from the bench.
